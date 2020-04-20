UP becomes 7th state with over 1000 cases, Gujarat jumps to 3rd spot: Covid-19 state tally

India has reported 1553 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Monday morning. The ministry updated the coronavirus tally in the country to 17,265. The figure includes 14,175 active cases, 2547 people who have been cured or discharged and 543 fatalities.

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 17,000-mark today when several states and Union territories are set to introduce some relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown in “selected” areas.

Uttar Pradesh has became the seventh state to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 4203 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 223 deaths so far while 507 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 2003 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 45 people have died from the infection while 72 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 1743 coronavirus cases and 105 recoveries so far. 63 people have died from the infection in the state.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1478 on Monday. The state has reported 14 fatalities, and 183 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1477 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 411 recoveries and 15 Covid-19 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1407 positive cases of coronavirus. 70 people have died from Covid-19 here while 127 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

1084 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 108 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 17 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

844 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 186 people have made a recovery from the virus while 18 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 646 positive Covid-19 patients and 42 cases of recovery. 15 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 402 coronavirus cases on Monday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 270 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 390 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. 111 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 350. 5 people have died from the infection while 56 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 233 and 219 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 16 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 87 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 31 in Punjab.

In West Bengal, 339 people have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 12 deaths and 66 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 68 Covid-19 positive patients, 24 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 93 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 42 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 17 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 44 coronavirus patients, 11 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 26 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 13 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 15 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 25 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Jharkhand has 42 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya has reported 11 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura have reported two cases each and one case of patient recovery each.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.India entered the sixth day of the extended lockdown phase on Monday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.