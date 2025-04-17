'Tahawwur Rana extradition serves as a reminder...': MEA slams 'terrorism epicenter' Pakistan

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that the extradition of Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India sends a strong signal to Pakistan that it needs to bring the perpetrators of the carnage to justice. He also said that Pakistan's reputation as the epicenter of global terrorism will not diminish even if it tries "very hard". National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Tahawwur Hussain Rana.(AFP file photo)

"The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder yet again to Pakistan that it needs to act, to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, whom it continues to shield," he said.

Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India from the United States earlier this month. He was brought to India after his appeal in a US court against his extradition was rejected.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, has been remanded to custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by a Delhi court.

Tahawwur Rana faces charges under various sections of the IPC and UAPA, including conspiracy to wage war (Section 120-B read with Section 121 IPC), conspiracy to commit a terrorist act (Section 120-B read with Section 16 UAPA), and murder (Section 302 IPC).

Jaiswal on Pakistan Army chief's remark

Jaiswal also slammed Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir’s remarks describing Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, saying the country's only link with Jammu and Kashmir is the vacation of illegally occupied parts of the union territory.

"This [Jammu and Kashmir] is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country," Jaiswal said.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, Munir had said Pakistan would not forget the issue of Kashmir and will stand by the Kashmiri people in the “struggle against the Indian occupation”, reported HT. He also contended the Indian Army had never been able to intimidate or coerce Pakistan.

