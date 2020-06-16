Taj Man Singh taken over for Covid care after Hotel Surya and Crowne Plaza

Delhi government has directed capital’s premier Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all their rooms and place them at the disposal of Sir Gangaram Hospital with immediate effect for accommodating Coved 19 patients, according to news agency ANI.

The decision of the government follows efforts to hike capital’s capacity to treat coronavirus patients that is expected to rise to 5.5 lakh mark by the end of July and it comes on a day when the Delhi High Court allowed Delhi government to use premises of two other premium hotels in the city as temporary Coved-19 treatment facilities.

An expert committee of doctors on Monday told the high court that it was both advisable and infrastructurally feasible to use hotel Surya and hotel Crowne Plaza as extended Covid-19 treatment centres. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and V K Paul, Member of the Niti Aayog also submitted a report to the court on the matter.

The expert panel said Hotel Surya’s three huge banquet halls could easily accommodate around 50-60 patient beds and Hotel Crowne Plaza’s banquet hall could accommodate around 25 beds.

The committee’s report, however, found the guest rooms unsuitable for treating patients as they were not designed to have oxygen supply, patient monitoring devices and nurse call system.

The hotels had raised objections to Delhi government’s order issued on May 29 and June 2 respectively to attach Surya and Crowne Plaza hotels to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Batra Hospital respectively.

Apart from fears that it may impact their business, they had cited presence of air conditioning, lack of large lifts for stretchers and bio-waste disposal along with safety concerns for hotels’ work force.

They have also raised concerns regarding the compensation, timely payment, supply of PPE kits and staff availability.

The attachment of hotels to hospitals in the city is part of a government plan to augment health infrastructure to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Apart from hotels, the government is also looking to turn stadiums, banquet halls and other open public spaces as Covid-care centres to ease the pressure on city’s public hospitals that currently have fewer than 10,000 designated beds for treatment of coronavirus patients.