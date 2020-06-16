Delhi govt asks Taj Man Singh hotel to provide rooms for Covid-19 patients

delhi

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed the Taj Man Singh hotel to provide all its rooms to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with immediate effect for accommodating Covid-19 patients.

The government order said that the central Delhi hotel will “isolate and place all its rooms at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for accommodating more number of Covid-19 patients.”

The Taj Man Singh is the latest among the city hotels that have been asked by the Arvind Kejriwal government to be attached to hospitals as the number of coronavirus infections in the national capital continue to rise unabated.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 42,829 Covid-19 cases in Delhi including 25,002 active cases, 16,427 patients who have recovered and 1,400 who have succumbed to the virus. The national capital has the third highest number of infections in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi Government directs Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all their rooms & place them at disposal of Sir Gangaram Hospital with immediate effect for accomodating #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/np7cA0Lkeq — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

The city government recently said Delhi is likely to have over five lakh coronavirus patients by the end of July. It is preparing to deal with this surge by using a total of 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls across the city as makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add over 15,800 beds to the city-state’s health care infrastructure, according to documents seen by HT.

In addition to the Delhi government’s plans of using hotels, the Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to make up for the shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients in the city. The coaches will add 8,000 beds to the existing strength of beds in Delhi and will have all the facilities and equipment to treat coronavirus infection.

According to Tuesday’s order for Taj Man Singh hotel, the hotel staff shall be provided all basic protective gear and given basic training. Hospital for transfer facility will be provided by the hospital.

All services including rooms, food, housekeeping and disinfection for the patients shall be provided by the hotel, said the order.