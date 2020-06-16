e-paper
Delhi govt asks Taj Man Singh hotel to provide rooms for Covid-19 patients

The number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing rapidly in Delhi, With over 42,000 infections, the national capital is the third worst-hit in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

delhi Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
The Delhi government on Tuesday directed the Taj Man Singh hotel to provide all its rooms to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with immediate effect for accommodating Covid-19 patients.

The government order said that the central Delhi hotel will “isolate and place all its rooms at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for accommodating more number of Covid-19 patients.”

The Taj Man Singh is the latest among the city hotels that have been asked by the Arvind Kejriwal government to be attached to hospitals as the number of coronavirus infections in the national capital continue to rise unabated.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 42,829 Covid-19 cases in Delhi including 25,002 active cases, 16,427 patients who have recovered and 1,400 who have succumbed to the virus. The national capital has the third highest number of infections in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

 

The city government recently said Delhi is likely to have over five lakh coronavirus patients by the end of July. It is preparing to deal with this surge by using a total of 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls across the city as makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add over 15,800 beds to the city-state’s health care infrastructure, according to documents seen by HT.

In addition to the Delhi government’s plans of using hotels, the Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to make up for the shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients in the city. The coaches will add 8,000 beds to the existing strength of beds in Delhi and will have all the facilities and equipment to treat coronavirus infection.

According to Tuesday’s order for Taj Man Singh hotel, the hotel staff shall be provided all basic protective gear and given basic training. Hospital for transfer facility will be provided by the hospital.

All services including rooms, food, housekeeping and disinfection for the patients shall be provided by the hotel, said the order.

