Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rain today, tomorrow, IMD issues ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts | Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for Wednesday, December 11, and Thursday, December 12, due to a “well-marked low-pressure area” over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather department has issued an “orange alert” for heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, and a "yellow alert" for rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka for the next two days. Heavy rain is also likely in isolated areas of Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. (File)(ANI)

“The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

According to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, on December 11, light to moderate rain is expected in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely in isolated areas of Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry.

On December 12, the weather centre forecasts light to moderate rain in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places of Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been advised not to venture into the sea from December 11 to 13 due to the adverse weather conditions, PTI reported.

IMD's rain forecast

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in several regions of southern India over the coming days: