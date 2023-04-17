BJP will not spare anyone who is corrupt: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai has said his party will not spare anyone who is corrupt. “We have no friends here. Everyone here is our enemy,” said Annamalai. “Whoever has indulged in corruption will be viewed as an enemy. The plank of the 2024 parliamentary elections is corruption,” he said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 14, Annamalai said they will expose the corruption of all political parties that have ruled the state. “For the next eight months, we are going to ask more questions and release more documents,” Annamalai said. “If not now, there can never be a change in Tamil Nadu.”

Annamalai’s comments came a day after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) chided Annamalai saying they were ready to face anything that the BJP leaders were to bring out and would not feel threatened.

EPS asked reporters on Saturday not to ask him questions about Annamalai and that he would only respond to questions about mature leaders. “He is promoting himself as a big person. And leaders like us have come to a position to be answerable. Please do not ask me anything about him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

EPS separately on Sunday presided over a meeting of the AIADMK, where the party adopted resolutions against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government over issues including alleged deteriorating law and order.

The AIADMK will hold a conference in Madurai in August in preparation for the 2024 general elections.