Free electricity, women's safety: Vijay's first actions after taking oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister

The era of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has begun in Tamil Nadu, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder immediately springing into action after being sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

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The oath ceremony took place on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Just after taking the oath, CM Vijay signed a host of orders to start fulfilling his campaign promises. These included papers allowing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, for setting up a special force for women's safety and also for anti-drug trafficking units across the state.

These were one of his biggest campaign promises. Free electricity is available to residents of many other states and union territories, such as Delhi, Punjab, and Bihar.

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{{^usCountry}} Women's safety and curbing drugs also featured high on the priorities set by the TVK government. And Vijay signing orders on the very first day to address shows how fast he wants to address these. What Vijay said in his first address as Tamil Nadu CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women's safety and curbing drugs also featured high on the priorities set by the TVK government. And Vijay signing orders on the very first day to address shows how fast he wants to address these. What Vijay said in his first address as Tamil Nadu CM {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai after taking over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" had commenced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai after taking over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" had commenced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He asserted that there will be no power centres other than himself and emphasised that he will be the sole centre of power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted that there will be no power centres other than himself and emphasised that he will be the sole centre of power. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML, and Left parties for extending support to his party in forming the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML, and Left parties for extending support to his party in forming the government. {{/usCountry}}

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He especially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won, as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, when results were declared on May 4. But almost immediately after the celebrations faded, math became the main antagonist. The majority mark stood at 118.

The Indian National Congress was the first major player to support TVK, offering five MLAs but with conditions attached. Congress insisted Vijay keep “communal forces” - shorthand for the BJP-led NDA - away from the alliance.

Then came the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), each with two MLAs. Both parties said they were backing TVK to prevent President’s Rule and stop what they called a possible “backdoor entry” of the BJP into Tamil Nadu politics.

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VCK and IUML formally submitted support letters to TVK on Saturday. Vijay’s tally climbed to 120 — two above the majority mark.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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