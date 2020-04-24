Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:15 IST

Tamil Nadu has declared a complete lockdown in five cities from Sunday to halt the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said this afternoon.

The five cities are: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruppur.

In Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai shutdown will be from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9PM; while in Salem and Tiruppur it will be in enforced from April 26 to 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM.