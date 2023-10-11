Tamil Nadu doc dies by suicide, alleges sexual harassment, mental abuse by seniors

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Oct 11, 2023 06:42 AM IST

On October 7, the 27-year-old doctor’s body was found in her hostel room, along with a handwritten suicide note

A second-year postgraduate (PG) resident doctor of Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Tamil Nadu has died by suicide, leaving behind a note that alleges sexual harassment and mental abuse by senior doctors in her department, police said on Tuesday.

In her suicide note, the victim has named her professors and seniors, accusing them of “sexual harassment”, “senior toxicity”, and “mental abuse” (Representative photo)

On October 7, the 27-year-old doctor’s body was found in her hostel room, along with a handwritten suicide note that blamed three senior doctors of the department of anesthesiology, an officer familiar with the case said.

In her suicide note, the victim has named her professors and seniors, accusing them of “sexual harassment”, “senior toxicity”, and “mental abuse”.

The victim, a resident of Thoothukudi, ended the letter saying: “Sorry Appa, I love you the most.”

Taking note of the matter, the Kanyakumari police have booked all the three doctors under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and have begun their questioning, an officer familiar with the case said, requesting anonymity.

“We are not just investigating the faculty and friends associated with her in this institution. The people she previously studied with at the Saveetha Medical College (in Chennai) are also being questioned,” the officer added.

HT reached out to the Sree Mookambika Institute for a comment on the matter but didn’t get a response till the time of print.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association has also demanded speedy justice in the case. “The Tamil Nadu government should take immediate action on the issue,” said Dr Keerthy Varman, president of the organisation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India.

tamil nadu sexual harassment suicide
