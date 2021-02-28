Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till March 31, asks offices to stagger work hours
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till March 31 as the existing lockdown ends on Sunday. The state government, in its new order on Sunday, said that the lockdown is being extended to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus effectively and also asked all district administrations to enforce strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
“The district administration shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and ensure the wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing,” the notification said. It also ordered the district authorities to carefully demarcate containment zones and follow all containment measures suggested by the Union health ministry within them.
Also read | Co-Win registration from 9am tomorrow as India enters 2nd phase of vaccination
“It shall be the responsibility of the local district, police and municipal authorities to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed,” the government mentioned in the order.
The government has also asked the district authorities to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for various activities during the lockdown. It said, “These include movement of passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls; multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums etc.” It also advised people above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to take necessary precautions.
Offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments were directed to follow staggering work hours. They have also been asked to ensure screening for symptoms, sanitisation facilities and social distancing norms.
Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 479 new Covid-19 cases and three new fatalities taking the tally to 8.51 lakh cases and 12,496 deaths, news agency PTI reported. Also, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had identified Tamil Nadu as one of the six states that have shown a surge in cases in the past 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant
- The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of ₹25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feb spike of Covid-19 in several states: What we know about mutants, variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to register on Co-Win: Ministry releases step-by-step guideline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah
- “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health Minister lauds contributions of medical professionals in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appreciating BJP's work ethics, Rashid Alvi says Congress must work 24/7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress faces uphill battle in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,293 new cases in Maharashtra as Covid-19 spike continues amid lockdown, curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre to begin live monitoring for toll-plazas to measure queues, waiting time
- The live monitoring system will measure the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza as well as the overall congestion across the national highway network.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agriculture reform laws death warrant for farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal said all the previous governments cheated farmers on their demand for an appropriate price for their crops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox