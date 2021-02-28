Co-Win registration from 9am tomorrow as India enters 2nd phase of vaccination
The new version of the Co-win app through which people can register themselves for vaccination is likely to be available on March 1, 9 am as India begins its second phase of vaccination, covering approximately 27 crore people. Senior citizens and those who are 45+ and suffering from co-morbidities will be able to able to register themselves.
Co-Win 2.0 is not a new app. It's an upgrade of the existing app through which the government conducted the first phase of vaccination. For this upgrade, vaccination was stalled on Saturday and Sunday.
Here is how you can access the app and register yourself
> Cowin 2.0 can be accessed in three ways. You can go to cowin.gov.in, the website and look for the tab where self-registration is allowed (will be live only after the second phase is kicked off)
> The app can be accessed through the Aarogya Setu app as well as a separate tab
> The app can be downloaded from the Google play store.
Private hospitals can't charge more than ₹250 per dose of vaccine
> If one does not have access to the internet, spot registration is also allowed in this phase. But all beneficiaries will be registered mandatorily on the application.
> As one registers himself or herself through a government ID, it will be authenticated through OTP.
> The Co-WIN app can register as many as four family members.
> Vaccination certificate will also be generated through this app.
This is the first time that the application through which the government has been registering beneficiaries since January 16 is going public. This also comes with the threat of fake sites, applications trying to dupe people. Hence, the government has been urging people to only follow official information.
This is also the first time the vaccine shots will be available at private hospitals. The government has fixed the price of vaccines at ₹250 per shot and has also released a list of hospitals, which will become vaccination centres from tomorrow.
Several glitches were reported in the Co-Win app as the app was launched on January 16. But the government said it worked continuously to resolve those technical issues.
On Saturday, the Centre asked all the states and union territories to closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent surge in cases and assiduously expedite vaccination of priority groups.
In August last year the government extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.
The accused claimed that they had found the tiger's carcass in the forest area of Diwuri some time ago. Instead of informing forest officials they skinned the carcass to earn money and were going to sell it on Saturday when they were caught
