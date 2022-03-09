Tamil Nadu: Farmer ends life after firm takes away tractor

A 23-year-old farmer from Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district died allegedly by suicide on Sunday after agents of a private finance company captured one of his tractors for defaulting a loan.

Police said the victim and his two brothers - all farmers in Devanur - had taken a loan from private finance firm Shri Ram Finance in Gingee and bought two tractors. The family had settled the dues for one tractor, they said. But they were yet to pay an EMI amounting to ₹5 lakh for the other tractor.

“They had not paid their EMI for 16 months. The family said it was due to the heavy rains last year,” said a senior police official investigating the case.

His family members have told police that the agents took away the tractor but also verbally insulted the man and his sibling. “This is the third such incident that is happening in the village. Previously, even agents from a bank had taken it up with one of the families. So, they are enraged that this has been consistently happening to them.”

Although, it is the first case of suicide in the village over the issue.

Police have registered a case against two employees of Shri Ram Finance under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song in any public place), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

Since Monday, the revenue department has conducted what they term peace meetings with the family of the deceased, the zonal manager of the private firm and the sub-collector of the district.

“The family wants monetary compensation, a loan waiver and return of the tractor,” said an official. The meeting was on-going on Tuesday and they would arrive at a final decision based on business interests of both the family and the firm, the official said.

On Monday, former chief minister and AIADMK’s co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami, in a statement, asked the DMK government to provide funds to primary agricultural cooperative societies towards the amounts of jewel loan waived.