Tamil Nadu government to buy only AC buses from now: CM Vijay's new directive

The Tamil Nadu government will buy only air-conditioned buses from now on, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directing that all new government buses should have AC facilities, Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said, conveying the Chief Minister's decision. The minister also said the Chief Minister wants every remote region in Tamil Nadu to be connected through a robust bus network. (@CMOTamilnadu/FILE)

"From now on, the public in Tamil Nadu should travel in AC buses. Accordingly, it is the Chief Minister's wish that all new government buses to be purchased henceforth should have AC facilities," Parthiban said as reported by Puthiya Thalaimurai.

The minister also said the Chief Minister wants every remote region in Tamil Nadu to be connected through a robust bus network, The Hindu reported.

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CM Vijay's recent initiatives The announcement comes days after Chief Minister Vijay led the state government's anti-drug marathon, "Start Run, Stop Drugs", along Chennai's Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach.

The 52-year-old chief minister ran the entire 3-km route alongside cabinet ministers Aadhav Arjuna and P Venkataramanan, and Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar. Ahead of the marathon, Vijay administered an anti-drug pledge, urging participants to spread awareness about the harmful effects of narcotics among their families and friends.

He also signed a banner carrying the Tamil message, "Sports Edu, Drugs Vidu" (Take up sports, give up drugs). The event was organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The Chief Minister recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed matters concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row.

In addition, Vijay also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum to prioritise funding for ports, national highways, railway projects and industrial corridors that are crucial for Tamil Nadu's development.

This was Vijay's maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office. His meeting with the PM and Sitharaman comes days after his party TVK secured an upset win in the April 23 Assembly polls, defeating Dravidian heavyweights DMK and AIADMK and formed its government with the support of allies including VCK.

(With inputs from PTI)