Tamil Nadu govt to move resolution in assembly against farm laws

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said his government will bring a resolution in the state assembly asking the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, which were passed in September and triggered protests. He made the announcement reiterating ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) stand on the issue on the day when farmer unions are observing a “black day” to mark six months of their agitation against the legislation.

State assemblies in states such as Congress-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have passed similar resolutions.

The resolution was among the poll promises of DMK, which returned to power this month. In a statement, Stalin called it a matter of concern that six months have passed since the laws were passed but the Centre has not tried to have a “constructive dialogue” with the farmers to resolve the issue nor taken any steps to revoke the legislation.

Tamil Nadu’s previous government of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, supported the legislation.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance held a day-long hunger strike in Chennai in December in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi and led several protests. Trade unions and farmer unions also protested in the state.

The protests against the legislation have not been as widespread in Tamil Nadu as in other parts of the country.