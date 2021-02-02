Tamil Nadu: Man booked for murder of cop on duty in Thoothukudi
Thoothukudi district police on Tuesday took a mechanic, R Murugavel, into custody at the Peravoor jail on charges of killing sub-inspector V Balu on duty.
Police said that the accused drove a goods carrier rammed a two-wheeler, and ran over Balu who was riding pillion on Sunday night. Balu died on the spot. “Investigation in the case has been handed over to DSP of Srivaikuntam,” said S Jayalumar, superintendent of police, Thoothukudi district.
Murugavel, 39, has been booked under three sections of the Indian Penal Code—353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and on charges of murder under 307 and 302.
On Sunday, Balu had warned a drunk Murugavel against creating a scene and seized the goods lorry he was driving, said police. “Balu had told him to take the vehicle back from the station the next morning. Balu borrowed another loaded vehicle and ran him over in anger,” said Jayalumar.
Chief minister Edapadi Palaniswami on Monday announced ₹50 lakh solatium to Balu’s wife and two children.
Constable Pon Subbiah, who was riding the two-wheeler, is hospitalised and he will receive ₹2 lakh financial aid, police said. Police said that the Balu had fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle he was driving at a burial ground 4km away. While search operations were on, he surrendered before the Vilathikulam magistrate on Monday. The magistrate ordered that he be remanded and produced before Srivaikuntam court on February 5.
