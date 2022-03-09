Tamil Nadu minister’s daughter seeks police protection
Daughter of Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) minister PK Sekar Babu on Monday submitted a memorandum before the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant seeking protection from her father, said the commissioner’s office on Tuesday.
The office of the police commissioner said that “appropriate action will be taken on the matter”.
Jayakalyani, who recently married Satish Kumar against the family’s wishes in Bengaluru, has sought protection for the couple, as they are receiving death threats allegedly by her father, Sekar Babu.
Speaking to the media, Jayakalyani said she was in a relationship with Satish for six years and married him.
“My parents have objected to my love towards Satish Kumar. When I attempted to get married to him a couple of months ago, the Tamil Nadu police arrested him and took him into custody for two months,” she added.
“I suspect the role of my father behind this. I am an adult. We both love each other and have got married,” Jayakalyani said. “We were given death threats if we return to Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we have approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking protection,” she added.
She also urged her father that none of Satish Kumar’s family should be intimidated or affected by the couple’s decision to get married.
According to the minister’s daughter, the family learned about her relationship with Satish, a ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member in Tamil Nadu, in January 2021. After they opposed it, the couple tried to elope and get married in September 2021. However, Jayakalyani said, Satish was arrested by Tamil Nadu police on a false charge on orders of her father Sekar Babu. After being released from jail, Satish released a video in which he accused the minister of allegedly intimidating his family. He also said that he and his relatives were beaten up for four days at a Tamil Nadu police station.
