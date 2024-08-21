Tamil Nadu: NCW steps in after ‘13 girl sexually abused at fake NCC camp’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the sexual assault of a girl and sexual abuse of around 12 girls at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. The commission said that it has directed the Chennai's director general of police to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation.(File)

The commission said it directed the Chennai's director general of police to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation.

“National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report titled '13 girl sexually abused at fake NCC camp' from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The commission has directed DGP Chennai to ensure a fair, time-bound investigation, booking the accused under relevant laws,” the NCW wrote on X.

Also Read | Rage spills over after 4-year-old girls sexually assaulted in Badlapur school

“A detailed action taken report has been sought from the police and from the state govt within 3 days,” it added.

The case

Eleven people, including the prime suspect, have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and abuse at the fake, Krishnagiri district collector KM Sarayu said on Monday.

On its part, the NCC has clarified that it did not conduct any camp in the area and that the person involved in the incident has no connection with it. The district administration, too, said that NCC was not involved in organising the camp, reported PTI.

Also Read | SC sets aside Calcutta HC verdict which advised adolescent girls to control sexual urges

"The police arrested 11 people, including the prime suspect, who organised the camp and school authorities, in connection with the sexual assault of a girl and abuse at a fake NCC camp and POCSO cases registered against them," collector Sarayu told reporters.

The girls were being given counselling and psychological support through the district child protection unit. Their parents are also being given support and counselling, she added.

About 41 students, including 17 girls, had participated in the fake NCC camp a week ago. The incident of sexual assault came to light after the girl narrated the trauma to her parents, who made a complaint to the police.