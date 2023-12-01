Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu police arrest ED officer for accepting bribe of 20 lakh

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 01, 2023 06:08 PM IST

D officer Ankit Tiwari was caught on Friday by the DVAC accepting a bribe of Rs.20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul, said a state government official, who did not wish to be named

Tamil Nadu’s anti-corruption wing– the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a bribery case, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

According to the official, Tiwari, along with his team, has been threatening people and taking bribes to close their ED-related cases.

The official said that DVAC caught Tiwari with the help of Dindigul police, and he is being interrogated.

This action comes amidst the Tamil Nadu government accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of using the ED and Income Tax department to “harass” its officials and elected representatives ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

There has been no response from ED officials.

Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

