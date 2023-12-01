Tamil Nadu police arrest ED officer for accepting bribe of 20 lakh

Tamil Nadu’s anti-corruption wing– the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a bribery case, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

ED officer Ankit Tiwari was caught on Friday by the DVAC accepting a bribe of Rs.20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul, said a state government official, who did not wish to be named.

According to the official, Tiwari, along with his team, has been threatening people and taking bribes to close their ED-related cases.

The official said that DVAC caught Tiwari with the help of Dindigul police, and he is being interrogated.

This action comes amidst the Tamil Nadu government accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of using the ED and Income Tax department to “harass” its officials and elected representatives ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

There has been no response from ED officials.

