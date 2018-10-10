Tamil Nadu policeman shoots dead girlfriend on her birthday, kills himself

A policeman allegedly shot dead his 19-year-old girlfriend and killed himself with his service revolver on Wednesday after celebrating her birthday in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, officials said.

Sources in Mundiyampakkam Police said the dead have been identified as S Saraswathi from Anniyur village in Villupuram district and 24-year-old K Karthikeyan from Sathyamangalam of Erode district.

A preliminary inquiry revealed Saraswathi was a third-year medical student in a private college in Chennai and Karthikeyan served in Tamil Nadu police’s special battalion force in Vellore.

“Since it was the 19th birthday of Saraswathi, Karthikeyan visited the former’s house in Anniyur along with his friends. Though they celebrated the birthday together, later they had a heated argument,” sources said.

“Karthikeyan took the pistol and opened fire on Saraswathi. On hearing the pistol’s sound, Saraswathi’s father rushed to the hall where they had celebrated her birthday and found his daughter’s body in a pool of blood. Subsequently, Karthikeyan killed himself by firing at his head,” they added.

Mundiyampakkam Police have sent the bodies to the Government Villupuram Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 10:11 IST