Parties ask Annamalai to apologise over TN anthem row in K’taka

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 29, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Chennai: Political parties in Tamil Nadu have demanded an apology from the state’s BJP president K Annamalai, who did not intervene when former Karnataka deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa forcibly stopped the Tamil Nadu’s anthem from being played during an election campaign in Shimoga and replaced it with Karnataka state song.

In a tweet, DMK’s deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned how K Annamalai will be concerned about Tamils when he cannot stop his partymen from “insulting” the Tamil anthem. (ANI)
The incident during campaigning for Karnataka’s assembly elections slated for May 10 has turned into a controversy in the neighbouring state.

In a tweet, DMK’s deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned how Annamalai will be concerned about Tamils when he cannot stop his partymen from “insulting” the Tamil anthem. DMK spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi said there was no need to sing the Tamil Nadu anthem in other states but accused Annamalai of playing politics to win votes. “When you decided to play the anthem, you should have ensured that it was not stopped mid-way,” Gandhi said..

BJP’s ally in Tamil Nadu, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), described the incident as Eshwarappa displaying his “language fanaticism” by replacing the Tamil anthem with Karnataka state song. PMK demanded an apology from the organisers.

The incident happened on Thursday in Shimoga where the BJP’s Karnataka unit had organised an election campaign in a Tamil-dominated area with their star campaigner from Tamil Nadu, Annamlalai, Eshwarappa and the party candidate S N Channabasappa.

Tamil Nadu’s anthem – the Tamil Thai Vazhthu – is usually played during the start of events and the national anthem is played while the event is concluding. Videos from the meeting showed Eshwarappa walking away from the dias towards the microphone and asking the organisers to stop playing it. Annamalai, meanwhile, was singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu. The video showed that the Kannada state anthem was played next.

Annamalai on Friday responded to the criticism. “Eshwarappa merely pointed out that the anthem of the state (Karnataka) should be played first, and then the Tamil anthem can be played later,” he said. “Your (DMK) history is such that you removed references to Kannada and Malayalam from the song.”

    Divya Chandrababu

