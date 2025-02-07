Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman, 36, thrown out of moving train after resisting rape

A pregnant woman was thrown out of a moving train in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Thursday as she allegedly resisted an attempted rape. The victim was alone when the train reached Jolarpettai Railway Station around 10:15 am on Thursday. (Representative Image)

The incident took place around 10:30 am on Thursday during the 36-year-old victim’s solo journey from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur to Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train, NDTV reported.

The victim, who is said to be pregnant, was travelling to her mother's place.

According to the report, the victim boarded the train with an unreserved ticket around 6:40 am and was seated in the ladies' coach. At least seven other women were present at that time, officials quoted in the report said.

The victim was alone when the train reached Jolarpettai Railway Station around 10:15 am, as all the women previously present got down at that station. As the train started moving, the accused, identified as 27-year-old Hemaraj, got into the ladies' coach. After sitting there for a while and seeing that the woman was alone, the accused allegedly attempted to rape her.

According to the officials, when the victim resisted and kicked the accused, he threw her out of the moving train.

The woman sustained injuries on her hands, legs, and head. Officials rushed her to the Vellore Government Hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case based on the woman's statement and arrested the accused.

According to officials, the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in a similar case. He was also arrested earlier for murder and robbery.

13-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 3 teachers in Tamil Nadu

Just a few days ago, another case came to light as a 13-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by three teachers in a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

All three accused have been sent to a 15-day police remand after being arrested on Wednesday under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.