3 teachers held for sexually assaulting 13-year-old schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu, sent to 15-day police remand

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by three teachers in a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. The crime took place inside the restroom of the school on January 2.(HT FILE)

All three accused have been sent to a 15-day police remand after being arrested on Wednesday under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“A 13-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government middle school in Krishnagiri district. The three teachers have been suspended by the District Education Officer (DEO) and arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused teachers have been sent to police remand for 15 days,” ANI quoted Krishnagiri collector C Dinesh Kumar as saying.

According to police, the crime took place inside the restroom of the school on January 2.

A senior police official who was aware of the matter informed that the incident came to light on February 2, a full month after the alleged crime took place when the student’s parents informed the headmaster about the assault.

After getting the information, the district education officer (DEO) and the child helpline initiated action against the teachers.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor’s parents, the three accused teachers have been suspended and arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act,” he added.

The Anna University case

Late last year, the Kotturpuram police in Tamil Nadu arrested 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, a biryani hawker, the lone accused in the Anna University case. He had trespassed into the university and allegedly assaulted a second-year student.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said that she was hanging out with her male friend behind a building on December 23 when the accused threatened them. He first assaulted her male friend, a third-year student, before sexually assaulting her. She filed the complaint the next day at the Kotturpuram all-women police station. The crime caused a massive political furore in the state.