Tamil Nadu to introduce bill to ban Hindi hoardings, songs? MK Stalin's govt clarifies

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that the state government is introducing a bill banning Hindi language in all forms. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses during the 'Gram Sabha' meeting, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Handout via PTI Photo) (PTI) The fact-check comes amid reports claiming Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin introduced legislation on the final day of the state assembly to prohibit Hindi hoardings and Hindi-language films across the state. The fact-check unit of the Stalin-led DMK government took to X to debunk the claims making rounds on the internet.

"It is being claimed that the Tamil Nadu government, led by the Honorable Chief Minister, is planning to introduce a bill in the Legislative Assembly to ban the Hindi language in all forms," the social media handle of the Tamil Nadu government said. Also Read: Siddaramaiah seeks study of Tamil Nadu's curbs on RSS activities The state government said that the claim is completely false, adding that no such proposal of the bill has been received. “This claim is completely false. The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has clarified: “No proposal for such a bill has been received”," the post clarified. DMK vs BJP over 'Hindi imposition' A row over ‘Hindi imposition’ began in Tamil Nadu after BJP leader K Annamalai hit out at the DMK government saying while the Andhra Pradesh government signs a deal with Google to develop AI Data Centre, the Tamil Nadu chief minister is busy introducing bill to ban Hindi. Also Read: Foxconn set to invest ₹15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, to create 14,000 jobs “AP CM: Signed a landmark agreement with Google to set up a $15 billion AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam. TN CM: Let's table a bill & Ban Hindi in our State. Yo! DMK and their Pathetic politics & misplaced priorities, sigh!” Annamalai said while attacking the DMK government.