Tamil Nadu to receive widespread rainfall in next 4 days

Widespread rainfall is likely to occur across Tamil Nadu in the next four days due to monsoon activities and convection, Regional Meteorological Centre at Chennai predicted. Tamil language newspaper Hindu Tamil reported that moderate rainfall to thunderstorms will occur in the five districts of the state bordering the Western Ghats and coastal districts.

Regional director N Puviarasan said that districts like the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi bordering the Western Ghats will receive moderate showers. Scattered rainfall ranging from light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, interior Tamil Nadu, and Union territory of Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday.

The regional centre also predicted the weather pattern likely to continue in Tamil Nadu on July 28, 29, and 30. The skies will remain cloudy in Chennai city and suburban areas. Some parts of the city are likely to receive mild showers on Tuesday. Puviarasan attributed the rainfall to monsoon action of southwest monsoon turning vigorous in the country as well as convective rainfall in the state.

Pandalur in the Nilgiris received the maximum rainfall of 16 centimetres in 24 hours by Monday morning. Another town, Devala in the Nilgiris, received 10cm of rainfall while Oothukottai in Thiruvallur district received 9cm. City areas like Royapettah, Triplicane, Mylapore, Mount Road, Madhavaram, Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Perambur, and Puzhal areas received heavy rains for more than an hour on Monday.

Heavy winds ranging from 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are likely to occur in the northeast, central east Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on July 28 and the heavy winds will shift to the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 29 and 30. The centre warned fishermen not to venture into these areas for fishing these days.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving heavy rainfall ever since the southwest monsoon began in June this year. Most of the reservoirs in western and southern Tamil Nadu filled due to good showers in these two months.