Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand among 4 states to get governors

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday transferred the governors of Tamil Nadu and Nagaland and appointed one for Uttarakhand, according to a notification issued by his office.

Accepting the resignation of Baby Rani Maurya, the President appointed Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, who retired as the deputy chief of Army, as governor of Uttarakhand.

“The President of India has accepted the resignation of Smt. Baby Rani Maurya as Governor of Uttarakhand. Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.) is appointed as Governor of Uttarakhand,” a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Maurya resigned from her post on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. She put in her papers two years before completing her term, fuelling speculations that she may take the political plunge in Uttar Pradesh where the assembly elections are slated to be held next year.

A highly-decorated officer, Lt Gen Singh superannuated from the Army in February 2016 after nearly four decades of service, during which he held prestigious appointments of deputy chief of Army Staff, adjutant general and corps commander of strategic XV Corps that overlooks the Line of Control in Kashmir.

He was also handling China operational and military strategic issues as additional director general of Military Operations.

The notification also said that Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was earlier holding the additional charge of Punjab, will now take over the role permanently.

“Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu holding additional charge of the Governor of Punjab is appointed as regular Governor of Punjab,” the President’s order said.

In return, the Centre’s interlocutor in the Naga Peace talks and retired IPS officer R N Ravi, who was overseeing affairs in Nagaland, was transferred to take charge of Tamil Nadu.

Ravi has often crossed paths with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN (I-M) for almost two years. Several intellectuals, activists and participants had expressed dismay over the derailment of the peace process due to the trust deficit between Ravi and the insurgent group NSCN (I-M).

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi was assigned the additional responsibility of Nagaland “until regular arrangements are made”, the notification read.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” it added.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)