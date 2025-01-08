Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu's V Narayanan appointed ISRO chairman; MK Stalin applauds him

PTI |
Jan 08, 2025 01:44 PM IST

Stalin expressed joy over Narayanan's appointment at ISRO, praising his humble beginnings and dedication.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders on Wednesday greeted rocket scientist V Narayanan for being appointed as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, expressing joy over the fact that he belonged to the southern state.

Rocket scientist V Narayanan was congratulated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political figures on Wednesday for his appointment as Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, ISRO. They expressed their happiness that he was from the southern state.(ANI)
Rocket scientist V Narayanan was congratulated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political figures on Wednesday for his appointment as Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, ISRO. They expressed their happiness that he was from the southern state.(ANI)

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said it was a matter of great joy that Narayanan, who belongs to the state, has been appointed to the top position and extended his heartfelt greetings to the scientist.

A native of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, Narayanan studied in a government school and had a humble beginning in ISRO and "one cannot but admire his enthusiasm and hardwork in reaching the leadership role," the CM said.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi storms out of the House over anthem row

"ISRO will certainly reach new heights under Narayanan who has contributed in missions that have brought global accolades to the country---Chandrayaan2, Chandrayaan3, AdityaL1, Gaganyaan and continues to contribute in many space programmes. Narayanan's journey will inspire many students from Tamil Nadu to become achievers," he added.

Besides Stalin, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran lauded Narayanan over his elevation.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin offers $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley script

Narayanan is a distinguished Scientist at the ISRO and has nearly four decades of experience. He has held various key positions within the Indian space organisation.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On