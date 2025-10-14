Tariff heat rising, US lists India as ally in ‘China vs the world’ on rare earths

Seeing India as a possible ally against China on the issue of rare earths, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has slammed Beijing, accusing Xi Jinping's regime of trying to harm with new export controls on minerals used to make magnets crucial to auto, electronic and defence industries. Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, has been aggressive towards both India and China in the recent past. (Bloomberg)

“This is China versus the world,” said Bessent, who has in the past been acerbic towards both India and China for their purchase of Russian oil despite the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with the channel Fox Business, Bessent said on Monday: “They (China) have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world. And, you know, we're not going to have it.”

Saying the US will assert its sovereignty “in various ways”, he added, “China is a command-and-control economy. They are neither going to command nor control us."

“We have already been in touch with the allies," he further said, "We will be meeting with them this week, and I expect that we will get substantial global support — from the Europeans, from the Indians, from the democracies in Asia.” He did not expand on what he meant by support.

His comments with regards to China — "they want to pull everybody else down with them" — come after President Donald Trump reacted with announcing 100% additional tariffs on Beijing over its imposition of export controls on rare earths.

China is the world's leading producer of the minerals.

"They are in the middle of a recession/depression, and they are trying to export their way out of it," Bessent told the Financial Times in another interview.

