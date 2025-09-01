'Connectivity without sovereignty is...' In China, PM Modi's message on global projects

During his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of respecting national sovereignty in global connectivity projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the plenary session of the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit, in Tianjin, China.(X/ @Narendra Modi)

“Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses both trust and meaning,” PM Modi said, raising India’s concerns about regional unilateral infrastructure projects.

PM Modi's remarks come amid ongoing debates over international projects such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which India chose to stay out of, citing issues related to territorial integrity, particularly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PM Modi on Pahalgam attack at SCO Summit

The Prime Minister also presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable.

He said that the Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror.

PM Modi urged for zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity.