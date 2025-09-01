Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Connectivity without sovereignty is...' In China, PM Modi's message on global projects

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 10:55 am IST

PM Modi that the foundation of SCO rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity.

During his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of respecting national sovereignty in global connectivity projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the plenary session of the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit, in Tianjin, China.(X/ @Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the plenary session of the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit, in Tianjin, China.(X/ @Narendra Modi)

“Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses both trust and meaning,” PM Modi said, raising India’s concerns about regional unilateral infrastructure projects.

PM Modi's remarks come amid ongoing debates over international projects such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which India chose to stay out of, citing issues related to territorial integrity, particularly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PM Modi on Pahalgam attack at SCO Summit

The Prime Minister also presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable.

He said that the Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror.

PM Modi urged for zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Connectivity without sovereignty is...' In China, PM Modi's message on global projects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On