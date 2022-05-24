Home / India News / Task Force 2024 among Congress's big announcements after mega conclave
Task Force 2024 among Congress's big announcements after mega conclave

The Congress is aiming at a major churning within the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi led the Congress's Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan. (File photo). (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:32 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin | Edited by Swati Bhasin

More than a week after the Congress held a mega conclave with an eye on the next national elections, the party on Tuesday announced a ‘Task Force 2024’ among other key groups amid calls for a revamp. The Congress has been facing huge criticism after it yet again faced fresh setbacks in the latest round of state elections in March.

In a statement, the party on Tuesday said that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has constituted a ‘Political Affairs Group’ that will be presided over by her, a ‘Task Force 2024’ and a ‘Central Planning Group’ for the coordination of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The party plans to take out a ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ rally in October.

The ‘Political Affairs Group’ will have eight top leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

The ‘Task Force 2024’ will also have eight leaders - P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Sunil Kanugolu.

congress sonia gandhi
