TDP, Jana Sena Party, BJP ties appear strong amid rumours of grassroots dissent

Four months after the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh, the bonhomie between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its alliance partners Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appears to be strong and flourishing at the top level, but reports from different parts of the state indicate that all is not well between them at the grassroots level. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)

People familiar with the matter said a disgruntlement of sorts is brewing among the Jana Sena Party cadre over the injustice meted out to the party in the distribution of nominated posts by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Out of 20 corporations for which the Naidu government appointed chairpersons, only three were given to Jana Sena Party and one to the BJP. This has caused a sort of heartburn among the party leaders,” a senior Jana Sena Party leader, who refused to be quoted said.

In the recent assembly elections, the TDP won 135 seats in the 175-member state assembly, with its alliance partners – Jana Sena Party and the BJP winning 21 and eight assembly seats respectively.

“It appears Naidu is adopting the pro-rata formula – allotting posts in the ratio of assembly seats won by the alliance partners. This is not acceptable, as it was Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who took the initiative in stitching up the alliance and bringing it to power. So, Jana Sena should be given its due share in the posts, not peanuts,” the party leader quoted above said.

While the BJP has remained a subdued partner in the alliance without raising any such demands, the differences between the TDP and Jana Sena are simmering at the district and constituency level. “In certain constituencies represented by the TDP, particularly in East and West Godavari districts, our party leaders are complaining that they are not being given due preference in the official programmes of the state government,” the Jana Sena Party leader said.

Similarly, in some constituencies represented by the Jana Sena Party, like the Pithapuram and Kakinada (rural), the party leaders are allegedly dominating, leaving the local TDP leaders grumbling.

What has upset the TDP is the way the Jana Sena Party is admitting senior leaders from YSR Congress party. On September 26, three prominent leaders from YSRCP – former minister Srinivas Reddy Balineni from Prakasam district, former government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu from Krishna district and former lawmaker Kilari Venkata Rosaiah – were admitted into Jana Sena Party by Pawan Kalyan.

Balineni, who happens to be close relative of Jagan and Udaya Bhanu. They were bitter critics of Naidu and the TDP when they were in the YSRCP. Their entry into the Jana Sena Party would mean they would be strong contenders for their respective assembly seats in the next elections, posing a threat to the sitting TDP members.

Senior TDP leader and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao wondered how the Jana Sena Party had admitted Balineni, who had troubled the TDP leaders in the last five years. “He harassed me and the TDP cadre by registering 33 false cases, without even sparing women. At one stage, he even threatened to decimate the TDP from Prakasam district. Now fearing a backlash, he has joined the Jana Sena, but we will not spare him,” the TDP leaders said.

Many other YSRCP leaders like Pendem Dorababu from Pithapuram and Botsa Laxman Rao (YSRCP MLC and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s brother) have also indicated that they would join the BJP. Many second-rung leaders from YSRCP are also evincing interest in joining Pawan Kalyan’s party.

At least for now, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been maintaining cordial relations at the highest level. Apart from designating Pawan Kalyan as the deputy chief minister, Naidu is regularly consulting him in all crucial matters. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan openly declared that he was learning a lot from an experienced leader like Naidu and his immense command over administrative matters.

Political analyst Ramu Suravajjula said the present bonhomie between Naidu and Pawan Kalyan might not last long. “The camaraderie between the two parties can’t sustain for more than a couple of years, unless until they have a solid coordination committee,” he observed.

Suravajjula said there are bound to be differences between the two parties; given the fundamental differences in their organisational structure, functioning style and political ambitions of the leaders.

“It is a historic necessity for Pawan Kalyan to strengthen his party in the coming years as he cannot continue to play a second fiddle to Naidu. So, he has to admit political leaders from other parties. This may not be taken lightly by the TDP,” he said, adding that every such move is suspected to be a threat to Naidu’s heir apparent, Nara Lokesh.

Suravajjula said for the Kapu community, which has been waiting for its chance to come to power for long, it is the best chance as Pawan Kalyan emerged as a rallying point for Kapus. “They want to take advantage of the situation and see Pawan Kalyan as the next chief minister,” he said.