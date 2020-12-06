e-paper
Home / India News / TDP will be wiped out of Andhra just like in Telangana, says state minister

TDP will be wiped out of Andhra just like in Telangana, says state minister

“YSRCP will win 90 per cent of panchayats and municipalities, otherwise I will resign and quit politics. Atchannaidu is accused in the ESI scam. TDP is a fake party. Can anybody from that party come forward to take up my challenge?” Andhra Pradesh civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao said.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 06:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Krishna
Voters show their Voter ID slips as they stand in a queue to vote for the GHMC election, in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao lambasted TDP state president K Atchan Naidu and State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh over local body elections.

Rao was speaking to the media at Gudiwada town on the matter of local body elections in the state. “Atchannaidu’s comments that our CM YS Jagan is fearing the conduct of local body elections are foolish comments. We will conduct the elections in the coming summer keeping the safety of the public in mind. TDP will be wiped out of Andhra Pradesh just like in Telangana.”

“YSRCP will win 90 per cent of panchayats and municipalities, otherwise I will resign and quit politics. Atchannaidu is accused in the ESI scam. TDP is a fake party. Can anybody from that party come forward to take up my challenge?” he added.

On SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh, Rao SAID, “Who is Ramesh to write a letter to the Governor for the conduct of local body elections? Nimmagadda Ramesh is a boot licker for Chandrababu, he has no right to conduct local body elections. He is not competent to advise the governor. Nimmagadda Ramesh is not caring the government, public and governor, so we won’t recognize him as SEC at all. In fact, he had to conduct local body elections in June 2018, he did not conduct elections then, what was he doing, counting the teeth of a blind horse? He is benami for Chandrababu Naidu. We won’t accept his proposal to conduct local body elections in February 2021,” he said.

