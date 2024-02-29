 TDP-Jana Sena alliance will end Jagan’s tenure: Naidu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / TDP-Jana Sena alliance will end Jagan’s tenure: Naidu

TDP-Jana Sena alliance will end Jagan’s tenure: Naidu

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Feb 29, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The TDP chief said the TDP-Jana Sena combine, which has been named as “Telugu Jana Vijayam”, has developed a blueprint for the development of the state

Describing the alliance between Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party as a superhit combination in Andhra politics, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the five-year-old YSR Congress Party government headed by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would end up an utter flop movie with no possibility of any sequel.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan during a rally, in state (HT Photo)
Addressing a joint public rally along with his alliance partner Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan at Tadepalligudem in Eluru district, Naidu said the real picture would begin for the YSRCP in another 40 days. “Our alliance is going to be like a superhit film. And YSRCP will end up a big flop without any chance for a sequel. It will be the end of Jagan’s tenure,” he said.

The TDP chief said the TDP-Jana Sena combine, which has been named as “Telugu Jana Vijayam” (victory of Telugu people – a combination of two words – Telugu from TDP and Jana from Jana Sena), has developed a blueprint for the development of the state in the next five years.

“We will implement welfare schemes without looting money from the people. We will save the farmers by providing them water and give jobs to the youth. We will give the money to the poor that we earned through governance. We shall soon release the joint election manifesto, which will benefit all sections of the people including employees,” he said.

Stating that the upcoming elections are crucial for the state, Naidu said both the parties had joined hands not for their personal gains and for power, but for the state and future of five crore people, including the youth, students and the future generations. “We teamed up to save the state which has been destroyed by Jagan in the last five years,” he said and asked the people to join hands with them to rebuild the state.

Stating that it was the responsibility of every citizen of Andhra Pradesh to drive away the Jagan government, the TDP chief vowed to make Andhra Pradesh, along with Pawan Kalyan, a “No. 1 state in the country.”

Addressing the rally, Pawan Kalyan said if Jagan had given a call to his party cadre to be “Siddham” (ready), the TDP and Jana Sena were giving a call to the people to be ready for “Yuddham” (war).

He alleged that in the last five years, Jagan had cheated every section of the society, including women, farmers, students, Anganwadi workers and employees. “The time has come for the people to make him accountable for all his misdeeds. Our flags will never bow before anybody. We raise them to wage a war against the Jagan government,” he said.

He said he had joined hands with the TDP for the good of the people and to prevent Jagan from returning to power again and spoil the lives of the people. “We want to offer you a bright future for the next 25 years. We are not here to give you 10,000; we are here to show you how to earn 1 lakh,” he said.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

