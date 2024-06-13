TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu takes charge as civil aviation minister

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and member of parliament (MP) Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday took charge as the Union civil aviation minister and assured that passenger convenience and ease of travel will be the government’s priority. Telugu Desam Party leader and MP Ram Mohan Naidu (Twitter/@RamMNK)

“...Priority for me is to create ease of flying scenario in civil aviation as air travel is becoming more and more approachable to the common man, and that has always been the motto of this government ... .Whatever benefits the government is providing, that has to have the last mile connectivity. It has to reach the poorest of the poor,” he said, adding that he will make air travel in this country more approachable and easily accessible to the common man.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Naidu said that he will soon come out with a 100-day action plan. “I would like to prepare a 100-day action plan for my ministry ... .We have a vision for our civil aviation department…and from that 100-day plan, we are going to move towards 100 years of independence, which is 2047, which is the Viksit Bharat, the grand scheme. So we are planning for 25 years ahead.”

Naidu, 36, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, is the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

He appreciated schemes like ‘Udey Desh ka Aam Naagarik’ (UDAN) and Digi Yatra and said, “Some schemes that I would like to reiterate are the UDAN scheme which has expanded the air travel connectivity to multiple sectors, to tier-2 cities, to much more common citizen of this country. So, we would like to take the foundations laid through the scheme forward. We would speak with the states to include more and more tier-2, tier-3 cities and connect them through air travel.”

He thanked the former aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who launched the Digi Yatra scheme, which he said has improved the convenience and has improved efficiency with which a person can come to the airport and board the aircraft. “...We want to expand it to all the airports in the country, and we want to make it at a war footing level.”

Naidu said that one of his focus will also be on commencing international connections to Vijayawada and Tirupati airports. “My personal aim is to complete the construction of Bhogapuram airport in record time by December 2025,” he said adding, “Our target is to make the Indian domestic market the number one market in the whole world, we will achieve this under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”