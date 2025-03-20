Tea garden manager murdered in Darjeeling; body found inside plantation

SILIGURI: A 45-year-old assistant manager of a tea garden in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district was murdered on Thursday afternoon, FILE PHOTO: A worker operates the sprinkler at a tea garden on the outskirts of Agartala. (File Photo/ANI)

The victim, Nilanjan Bhadra, 45, was an employee of Jayantika Tea Estate at Bidhan Nagar near Bagdogra.

The body, which bore injuries, was found late on Thursday afternoon inside the tea garden. It was sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for post-mortem examination.

“A forensic team has already visited the spot. We are investigating the case,” said Neha Jain, the sub-divisional police officer of Naxalbari.

Bhadra hailed from Hamiltonganj in Alipurduar district, and had been working at the garden for three years. He lived in the staff quarters with his wife, son and his mother.

“Bhadra went out after lunch to oversee the plucking of tea leaves. Hours later, some local people found his motorcycle lying by the road at a desolate place. The body was found around 50 metres away,” RB Mishra, group commercial manager of Jayantika Tea Estate, said.

“We cannot figure out why such a crime took place. There was no enmity among workers and staff members. Bhadra was a good man and we never received any complaint against him,” Mishra added.