Teacher hangs two minor daughters, sends photo to wife over WhatsApp

A college teacher hanged his two minor daughters, sent a WhatsApp picture to his estranged wife and then ended his life, early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 1 am at the house of the 40-year-old ITI teacher Rishikant C. Kudupalli, police official Sunil Kamble said.

As per a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, Gopal C. Kudupalli, Rishikant was very upset about his wife Pragati’s alleged affair with a local private driver, identified as Shahnawaz Khan. A few days ago, Pragati suddenly eloped with Khan, deserting her husband and their two minor daughters - six-year-old Narayani and 18-month-old Kartiki.

Bitter over this, Rishikant hanged both his daughters, clicking their photos and after sending them to his wife, committed suicide at his home in Ballarpur, 170 kms from Nagpur.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 07:53 IST