Teacher held for rape of student in classroom in Haryana

A contractual teacher of a government school in Panipat district was booked for raping a class XI student in the classroom.

As per the victim’s complaint, the teacher had raped her on several occasions in the past eight months. The matter, however, came to light when the girl was found to be seven-month pregnant.

The girl had not disclosed about the incident to anyone fearing reprehension. On Monday, she developed pain in her stomach and was taken to a doctor who confirmed she was pregnant.

The girl then told her mother about the sexual assault following which the family filed a complaint against the teacher. The girl said the accused had first raped about eight months ago in the classroom after stopping her on the pretext of extra classes.

Talking to HT, Sector 29 police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar said the police have booked accused Sharwan Kumar, 25, under section 6 of the prevention of children from sexual offences act and the efforts were on to arrest him. The SHO said the accused had threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 22:02 IST