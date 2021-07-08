Team Modi gets bigger, stronger
With 36 new faces, 7 promotions and 12 resignations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team of ministers has undergone its biggest reshuffle since the NDA government came to power in 2014.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Among the changes are several leaders who are from the BJP’s allies, while some others come from important states where big-ticket elections are due soon. Several of the government’s prominent faces have also been dropped in the reshuffle, which is the first of Modi’s current term.
