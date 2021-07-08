Home / India News / Team Modi gets bigger, stronger
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photographs with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union Cabinet expansion, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Team Modi gets bigger, stronger

With 36 new faces, 7 promotions and 12 resignations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team of ministers has undergone its biggest reshuffle since the NDA government came to power in 2014.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:40 PM IST

Among the changes are several leaders who are from the BJP’s allies, while some others come from important states where big-ticket elections are due soon. Several of the government’s prominent faces have also been dropped in the reshuffle, which is the first of Modi’s current term.

