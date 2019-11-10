e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Technology to identify farmers not burning stubble

The government’s move comes days after the Supreme Court ordered it to give financial assistance to such farmers within a week.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 01:03 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A farmer sets stubble on fire in a field at Burj village in Chabal, Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
A farmer sets stubble on fire in a field at Burj village in Chabal, Tarn Taran district of Punjab.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Punjab government would refer to data with the remote sensing department to identify small and marginal farmers who have not burnt paddy stubble this Kharif season. The government’s move comes days after the Supreme Court ordered it to give financial assistance to such farmers within a week.

The interim order of the apex court says, “We direct in the facts and circumstances of the case, to take care of the stubble, which has not been burnt by small and marginal farmers in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Western UP ...and to provide farmers financial support, quantified at ₹100 per quintal of non-basmati paddy within seven days from today (Wednesday)...by the state governments...to those who have not burnt the stubble.”

“It is a complex matter but we will devise a methodology,” said additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna, who is the head of the state agriculture department.

tags
top news
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News