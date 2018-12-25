Techie, on way home after night shift, burnt to death in moving car

A software engineer employed with a private firm in Noida was charred to death when the car he was travelling in caught fire on early Tuesday morning in sector Pi-II in the Kasna area of Greater Noida. His body was later sent for an autopsy.

The 45-year-old was identified as Pawan Dhiman, a resident of Cassia Estate, sector Pi-I.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 5.30 am near the DPS society and was reported by a group of early morning walkers who called up the police control room.

“As soon as we got the information, a police team reached the spot, nearly half a kilometre from his home. Fire tenders were also informed immediately. However, the car, a 10-year-old diesel Ford Ikon, was already in flames and Pawan was trapped inside. It seems that the car caught fire while running and the victim could not get out in time,” said circle officer 1, Greater Noida, Nishank Sharma.

The body was retrieved from the vehicle after the fire was doused and sent for an autopsy, said police. The doors of the car were locked from inside.

Police officials said that victim was identified after checking the vehicle registration.

“It was registered in the name of an ex-colleague from whom he had bought the vehicle nearly two years back. Meanwhile, it was also identified by a neighbour as the accident spot was near his residence. His family was then informed about the incident,” said Ramphal, station house officer, Kasna police station.

Cops suspect that a short circuit may be the reason behind the fire.

“It seems there was a problem with the blower which led to the short circuit. He had left work around 5 am after sending Christmas messages to family members and friends on Facebook. We are looking into the matter to see what happened exactly. No complaints have been filed yet. However, the forensic team has collected the evidence,” said the SHO.

According to friends, Pawan worked as software engineer in the night shift.

“He would leave to go for work around 8 pm and return by 5.30 am or so. He had bought the car almost two years back from a colleague. The incident happened while he was on his way back from work. He never had a chance to flee from the vehicle,” said PC Sharma, a family friend.

He said that they got to know about the incident from news.

A native of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, Pawan was living with his wife Reeta Kumari and 15-year-old son in a one-bedroom apartment in Cassia Estate in Sector Pi-I, Greater Noida.

