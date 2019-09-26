Techie, wife, two children found dead in resort in Indore

india

An IT engineer, his wife and their twins – a son and daughter, were found dead Thursday evening in a resort’s room in the outskirts of Indore, 188 kilometres south west of Bhopal, police said.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Saxena, 45, his wife Preeti Saxena, 42 and their 14-year-old twins – son Advit and daughter Ananya.

As nails of the deceased turned blue and there was froth in their mouths besides presence of some chemical in a bottle found in the room, police suspect that the couple committed suicide after killing their children. However, it’s only the post-mortem can establish the cause of death, said the police officer.

The family checked into the resort on Wednesday. When they didn’t come out of their room till Thursday evening the resort staff got suspicious and they used a master key to open the room only to find the dead bodies.

The police informed Abhishek’s mother who was alone at their residence and also his relatives in Delhi and some other places. The relatives are yet to reach Indore.

“The reason behind the death will be known after post-mortem of the bodies. The chemical found in the room is being sent for a forensic examination,” said additional superintendent of police Dharmraj Meena.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:21 IST