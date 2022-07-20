'Technical reliability of our fleet....': Go First on diversion of Delhi-Guwahati flight to Jaipur

In a statement on an incident that saw the windshield of a Go First aircraft develop cracks mid-air, the company said on Wednesday that the technical reliability of its fleet is at close to 100 per cent.

“At less than 36 months, we have the youngest fleet, and we take adequate care for the maintenance of all our aircraft. The technical reliability of our fleet stands at more than 99.6 per cent,” a spokesperson of the Mumbai-headquartered airline said in a statement.

Flight G8 151, which took off from Delhi at around 12:40pm on Wednesday and was Guwahati-bound, experienced the issue while flying over Rajasthan. Though the pilots wanted to return to Delhi, they had to take the plane to Jaipur due to heavy rainfall and bad weather in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in further details on the incident, the Go First spokesperson said that the pilot-in-command of flight G8 151 was ‘very experienced’ and handled the issue ‘quite diligently and with maturity’.

“Due to the weather at Delhi, he took a precautionary measure and diverted the aircraft to Jaipur, and landed the plane safely,” the statement noted.

The release added that an alternate flight was being sent to Rajasthan's capital city to fly the passengers to their original destination.

“At Go First, the safety of passengers and crew is of paramount importance and we lay utmost emphasis on providing a safe environment for our passengers. We regret the inconvenience caused to the guests and their families and are actively working to ensure that all its passengers reach their final destination,” the release concluded.

