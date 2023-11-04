Teen girl dies of suspected cardiac arrest while entering exam hall in Gujarat's Amreli: Report

A 15-year-old girl in Gujarat's Amreli town experienced a ‘suspected’ cardiac arrest just before entering an examination hall on Friday, a Times of India (ToI) report said. Several deaths due to heart issues have been reported in Gujarat recently, including during 'garba' events that mark Navratri festivities. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Sakshi Rajosara, a ninth-grade student from Jasdon Taluka in Rajkot, suddenly collapsed in a classroom at Shantaba Gajera school in the morning. She was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, where she was subsequently declared dead.

The ToI report further said that her body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

Several recent deaths related to heart problems have been recorded in Gujarat, including incidents occurring during 'garba' events associated with Navratri celebrations. In response, the state health minister Rushikesh Patel, convened a meeting with medical experts, specifically cardiologists, to address the situation, news agency PTI reported. Patel urged the experts to gather data on these deaths to identify their causes and potential remedies.

Earlier on Sunday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya referred to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) saying that that individuals who have previously experienced a severe case of COVID-19 should refrain from excessive physical exertion, such as intense workouts, running, and strenuous exercises for a period of one to two years.

Mandaviya said, "The ICMR has conducted a detailed study. As per this study, those who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not overexert themselves. They should stay away from hard workouts, running and strenuous exercises for a short time, say a year or two, so as to avoid heart attacks,"

During a recent visit to the region, Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel also expressed her concerns about the issue.

