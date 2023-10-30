News / India News / What health minister said about the spate of heart attack cases in Gujarat

What health minister said about the spate of heart attack cases in Gujarat

PTI |
Oct 30, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Several deaths due to heart issues have been reported in Gujarat recently, including during 'garba' events.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study and said those who had earlier suffered a severe bout of Covid-19 must not overexert themselves for a year or two to avoid heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(ANI)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(ANI)

Several deaths due to heart issues have been reported in Gujarat recently, including during 'garba' events that mark Navratri festivities, which prompted state health minister Rushikesh Patel to hold a meeting with medical experts, including cardiologists.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Patel had asked experts to collect data of the deaths to find out causes and remedies.

"The ICMR has conducted a detailed study. As per this study, those who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not overexert themselves. They should stay away from hard workouts, running and strenuous exercises for a short time, say a year or two, so as to avoid heart attacks," Mandaviya told reporters.

During her recent visit here, Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel had also expressed concern over the issue.

Among those who died of heart attacks was one Veer Shah, a Class 12 student from Kheda district, 28-year-old Ravi Panchal from Ahmedabad, and 55-year-old Shankar Rana from Vadodara.

Incidentally, before the start of Navratri festivities, the state Health and Family Welfare Department, through a notification, made it mandatory for garba event organisers to deploy an ambulance and a medical team at the venue to provide immediate aid to participants.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out