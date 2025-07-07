Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Teen girl's body found hanging at construction site in Maharashtra's Thane

ANI |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 12:05 PM IST

A team of police is investigating the case and is also trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased

The body of a teenage girl was found hanging at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district on July 5, police said on Monday.

The body of a teenage girl was found hanging at a construction site in Thane district on July 5(PTI/Representational Image)
According to Thane Police, a team has launched an investigation and is also working to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"A body of a teenage girl was found hanging at a construction site in Thane district on July 5. A team of police is investigating the case and is also trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased," said Thane Police.

Further details awaited into the matter. 

