Teen girl's body found hanging at construction site in Maharashtra's Thane
ANI |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 12:05 PM IST
A team of police is investigating the case and is also trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased
The body of a teenage girl was found hanging at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district on July 5, police said on Monday.
According to Thane Police, a team has launched an investigation and is also working to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
"A body of a teenage girl was found hanging at a construction site in Thane district on July 5. A team of police is investigating the case and is also trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased," said Thane Police.