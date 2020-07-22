e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Teenager detained for spreading fake news from Twitter handle identical to Tripura CM’s account

Teenager detained for spreading fake news from Twitter handle identical to Tripura CM’s account

The detainee is a resident of Dhaleswar in Agartala. He tweeted a fake message on Twitter that the state government has announced reimposition of lockdown restrictions, starting Friday for the next seven days in a bid to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:19 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Twitter handle was fake and so was the message.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Twitter handle was fake and so was the message.(PTI)
         

A teenage high school student (16) was detained for spreading a fake message regarding the reimposition of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions for seven days from Friday in Tripura via a Twitter handle, which is identical to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s micro-blogging site’s verified account.

The detainee is a resident of Dhaleswar in Agartala. He tweeted a fake message on Twitter that the state government has announced reimposition of lockdown restrictions, starting Friday for the next seven days in a bid to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

“Looking at the situation of the pandemic, the Tripura government has decided to announce a seven-day lockdown from Friday (July 24),” the teenager had tweeted on Tuesday, masquerading as CM Deb.

However, the police managed to track down the errant teenager and he confessed to his crime during an interrogation.

“The boy was detained from his home on Tuesday. He has been sent to juvenile custody because he is a minor,” said Kishore Bhattacharya, in-charge, East police station, Agartala.

Later, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Twitter handle was fake and so was the message.

Tripura Police has appealed to the public not to indulge in rumour-mongering on social media about the reimposition of lockdown restrictions or any other news related to the viral outbreak and warned stern action against rumour mongers.

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In