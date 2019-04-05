Tej Pratap gets death threat, second time this week

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav received an anonymous death threat on his Whatsapp account, on Thursday night. This is the second time in one week that the RJD leader has received a threat to his life.

Two days back, his personal assistant had received a call from an anonymous person threatening to kill Tej Pratap. The threats have baffled the RJD chief’s son, who made a scathing attack recently on the Nitish Kumar government for failing to nail criminals in the state.

A police officer probing the case, but not authorized to speak to the media said, “The message was received around 10 pm on Thursday from a Whatsapp account. The sender identified himself as a RJD youth wing leader, who had earlier threatened to eliminate him by calling on his personal assistant, Srijan Swaraj’s number.”

He said soon after the incident was reported, several senior officials swung into action and began investigation. “Swaraj has recorded the threat call on his cell phone, which has been made available to us. After making the call and sending the message, the accused has switched off his cell phone. In the recorded message, the accused could be heard saying he did not fear the police and that he would do whatever it took to eliminate Tej Pratap.”

“An FIR has been lodged with the Sachiwalaya police station in this connection against the accused. After procuring call details of the sender, we had sent a team to Aurangabad to arrest him but he could not be traced. He is a student wing leader of RJD and will be arrested soon,” Patna City SP, P K Das said refusing to divulge any more information.

Tej Pratap, of late, has been in a rebellious mood after his demand to field his chosen candidates in a couple of seats was ignored by the party. He was also upset by the party’s decision to field his father-in-law, Chandrika Rai from Saran.

Tej Pratap does not have good relations with his in-laws. He has filed for divorce from his wife and Chandrika Rai’s daughter, Aishwarya, whom he had married with much fanfare last year. He has recently resigned from the RJD’s student wing convener’s post and had moved on to announce a new political party, ‘Lalu-Rabri Morcha’ soon. He also announced that he would field other candidates against his father in-law and on 19 other seats.

