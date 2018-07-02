Tej Pratap pulls a Modi, holds ‘Tea with Tej’ in his constituency in Bihar

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son, Tej Pratap is a strong critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but on Sunday, the former Bihar health minister took a leaf out of Modi’s famous poll campaign and held meetings called ‘Tea with Tej’ in his constituency, Mahua in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

Riding a bicycle, meeting and greeting people on his maiden visit to his constituency since his wedding in May, Tej had stoppages at village squares where his followers invited residents to sip tea and share their problems with their legislator. Throughout the day, he held 10 meetings where every visitor was greeted with tea.

Modi, a former tea vendor, had held meetings at tea stalls under the banner ‘Chai pe Charcha’ (Talk over Tea) to woo voters in the last parliamentary polls.

When reporters asked Tej why he was following Modi’s poll scheme, he shot back, saying the PM has a habit of following others whereas he has his own honest ways of interacting with his voters.

Accompanied by hundreds of elated supporters and party men, Tej reached Mahua in the morning and travelled length and breadth of his constituency for at least seven hours at a stretch, attracting large crowds, mostly youngsters, who seemed keen on knowing more about his upcoming film, Rudra, in which he plays the protagonist, a politician who cleans up the corrupt system.

The rustic politician, whose reckless statements against the PM have landed him in controversies, used the opportunity to promote his film among the villagers. “Do watch the movie and give me the feedback,” he told them, drawing loud cheers.

In one such meeting, he said that he was adept in horse riding, swimming, exercising and defeating opponents with ease.

“I am back for you and will sort out all your problems,” he said, drawing cheers from the young and the old alike.

A hub of jewellers in Bihar, Mahua is a fast emerging township, where land rates have been skyrocketing recently. Experts said the land rates in Mahua are highest in Bihar, costlier than state capital Patna.

A politically happening place, Mahua has remained RJD’s stronghold due to the Muslim-Yadav factor, which is RJD’s strength. Tej Pratap had contested his maiden poll in 2015 and went on to become health minister.

“He will go places,” said Birendra Kumar Rai, a villager, lauding his style of mingling with the people. “Like his father, he has a unique style, is down to earth and simple in his approach.”

However, there were critics too. “He has learnt the art of wooing people through acting and imitating. His father did the same and now he has taken the baton from him.”

Tej also used the opportunity to lash out at chief minister, Nitish Kumar. “Nitish Kumar is a dead case and his entry into the 12 Circular Road for politics has been permanently banned,” he said.