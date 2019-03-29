Impossible, says Chandrika Rai on son-in-law Tej Pratap’s Lok Sabha plan

After resigning from the RJD’s student wing, party chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday came up with another shocker by dropping hints that he would contest election from the Saran parliamentary seat to defeat his own father-in-law Chandrika Rai, who was made the official RJD nominee from the prestigious seat considered an RJD stronghold.

Tej Pratap did not give any official statement about his so-called plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls, which was being heavily discussed in the media since morning. The Mahua MLA is said to be sulking for being sidelined in ticket distribution as he wanted two of his chosen candidates to be allotted party tickets from Sheohar and Jehanabad.

There are chances of Saran witnessing an interesting contest, notwithstanding, the elder Yadav scion’s father-in-law Chandrika saying that it was too far-fetched an idea that his son-in-law would contest against him. “How can a damaad (son-in-law) contest against his Sasur (father-in-law). It is not possible,” he said, adding that there were no differences between them.

“I will definitely succeed in mollifying my son-in-law. He would not contest the Lok Sabha polls. Tej Pratap is a star campaigner of the party and would be busy in electioneering,” said Chandrika Rai, replying to queries on reports that his estranged son-in-law was upset by the former’s candidature from Saran.

But, sources said, the Mahua MLA had shared the information about his plans to contest the polls against his father-in-law with couple of media channels, unofficially. It is also said that Tej Pratap justified his decision to contest from Saran, saying he was unhappy with the RJD’s decision to give ticket to his father-in-law from Saran, the seat which had been represented by his father several times since 1977.

Tej Pratap is already fighting a divorce case against his wife Aishwarya Rai and has reportedly cut off all ties with his in-laws. Efforts made by HT to contact Tej Pratap proved futile as the elder Yadav scion’s phone was switched off. “So far, there is no decision. Tej Pratap has not given any statement about contesting polls,” said one of the close aides of Pratap.

Incidentally, opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was visibly uncomfortable in replying to queries related to Tej Pratap’s apparent disenchantment with the party and plans to contest from Saran seat against Chandrika Rai.

“I have no information about Tej Pratap contesting polls. I do know what stories run in the media. Some people run juicy stories to increase their TRPs,” Tejashwi said, after he announced the official candidates of the grand alliance.

Tejashwi also refuted the perception that his elder brother was annoyed for being sidelined in ticket distribution, saying the Mahua MLA being a party leader had every right to recommend names. “He has given suggestions about few names for ticket allotment. What is wrong in it. There is no differences between me and my brother. My elder brother has already called me Arjun,” he said.

However, RJD insiders said Tej Pratap’s unpredictable ways and bid to embarrass the party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls had put the RJD’s first family in a tight spot, especially Tejashwi, who has been underlining the unity in the family and putting up with his elder brother’s antics in the absence of Lalu.

“Unless Tej Pratap mends his ways, it would send a wrong message to the party’s rank and file. Tej Pratap’s vaulting political ambition could have an adverse effect on the RJD’s fortunes as it is giving ammunition to the rivals to train their guns at the first family,” said a senior party leader.

On Thursday, the elder Yadav scion tendered his resignation from the post of patron in student wing of the RJD, saying people were treating him as “naïve and trying to belittle him”.

