Tejashwi Yadav asks Chirag Paswan to join RJD-led alliance in Bihar

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, on Wednesday asked Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance in the state.

“It is for Chirag... to choose whether to stay with those propounding Bunch of Thoughts (a book written by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s second chief MS Golwalkar) or with forces, who believe in the principles of B R Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution, “ Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi’s comments came days after five of the six LJP leaders rebelled against Paswan and staked claim over the party. Paswan has petitioned the Election Commission of India to recognise his faction as the real LJP.

Paswan’s uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras has been appointed the national president of the LJP’s rebel group. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Paras as LJP’s leader in Parliament’s lower House.

Yadav took a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar and said everybody knows who masterminded the LJP rebellion.

“The chief minister pleads ignorance about LJP split. He is one who purportedly knows nothing. The petrol prices have gone up. Unemployment is rampant. But Kumar is only busy clinging to power through politics of manipulation. Had he given more time to development the state would have progressed,” said Yadav when asked about Kumar’s statement that he was not aware of the LJP split.

Ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar hit back, calling Yadav “more a Twitter leader”. He added Yadav has no moral right to question the chief minister’s commitment to development. “Chief minister Kumar has devoted his entire life to the development of the state.”