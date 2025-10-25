Tejashwi Yadav denied permission to hold meeting at Khagaria citing security amid Amit Shah’s visit

Khagaria: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was named the chief ministerial candidate by the Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, was denied permission to hold a public meeting in Khagaria on Saturday, citing security reasons due to Union home minister Amit Shah’s election rally being held in close proximity to his venue, officials said. The official said that permission was denied due to “complete security” reasons and had nothing to do with politics, adding that Yadav’s other rallies in Parbatta and Alouli would go on as usual.

Terming it as “dictatorship,” Yadav, who was to address public meetings at three assembly constituencies — Parbatta, Alouli and Khagaria — said, “The crowd in our election meeting is intimidating the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), but the people are not going to come under their trick and pressure this time.”

“He was denied permission to hold an election meeting at Sansarpur Ground located in the close vicinity of Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Cricket (JNKT) Ground where Amit Shah’s rally was proposed,” an official told HT over the phone, requesting anonymity.

He said that permission was denied due to “complete security” reasons and had nothing to do with politics, adding that Yadav’s other rallies in Parbatta and Alouli would go on as usual.

Yadav, who embarked on his electioneering on Friday, a day after being declared the Opposition’s CM face, held five public meetings in Simri Bakhtiyarpur (Saharsa), Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Vaishali, and sought votes in support of his INDIA bloc candidates.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “jungle raj” remark, Yadav said, “The PM says there will be no jungle raj in Bihar anymore, yet there are daytime murders and shootings in Bihar, and over 55 scams have rocked the state, which the PM himself mentioned from the stage.” He said, “The PM should also answer the questions on law and order and corruption in Bihar.”

Meanwhile, the denial of permission for Yadav’s public meeting has given the Opposition alliance an opportunity to raise the issue of the alleged dictatorship of the ruling NDA government. “People are looking at everything, and they will do justice in the election,” local RJD leaders said.